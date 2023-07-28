Internal polls at Microsoft Corporation MSFT reveal a significant drop in employee morale and confidence in leadership since the beginning of the year, Business Insider reports.

Employee Sentiment Plummets

The company’s Daily Signals polls show that the percentage of employees witnessing a positive change in Microsoft’s workplace culture fell from 62% in January to 40% in July. Confidence in the effectiveness of organizational leaders also took a hit, dropping from 75% in January to 59% in July.

“Here employees take pay cuts as our company and leadership make record profits,” one employee wrote in response to CEO Satya Nadella‘s thank you note for a “landmark” fiscal year.

“It’s not right, no other way to look at it.”

Retention Concerns

Less than half of the employees indicated they would stay at Microsoft if offered a similar position elsewhere. The percentage of employees willing to stay dropped from 68% in January to 48% in July.

The falling morale comes amid layoffs and the company’s decision to halt raises and cut its budget for bonuses and stock awards this year.

