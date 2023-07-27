Slack Is Down: Users Report Outage Across Apps, Slack Says It Is Investigating The Issue

Update: Slack has fixed the issue and is now back up.

Popular workplace messaging app Slack is down for users around the world. The Salesforce Inc.-owned CRM service has posted an update on its website, noting that it is investigating the issue, while Twitter users continue to report issues in sending messages.

What Happened: Slack is currently facing an outage that began at 5:30 am ET. Initially, the company's status page did not report any issues, but it has since been updated to indicate that an outage is affecting its web, desktop and mobile apps.

"Slack experiencing an outage across the app. Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages, using workflows and various other actions in Slack. We're investigating and will let you know as soon as we know more. We appreciate your patience in the meantime," the latest Slack status update as of 5:57 am ET said.

Popular downtime detector Downdetector also reported a massive spike in users reporting that Slack is down, with 72% reporting issues with sending messages.

Users on Twitter continue to report issues with Slack.

Benzinga team can also confirm issues with Slack, with some members being able to send messages intermittently. Broadly, though, Slack is still down.

This is not the first time that Slack has gone down. Typically, these outages are resolved within an hour or two.

