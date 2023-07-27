EXCLUSIVE: Smart for Life Inks Agreement With Boxout For Nationwide Distribution Of Sports Illustrated Nutrition Products

Nutraceutical company Smart for Life Inc SMFL said it has entered into a distribution agreement with health and wellness products distributor, Boxout.

The agreement will facilitate nationwide distribution of Smart for Life's proprietary Sports Illustrated Nutrition products through Boxout's distribution channels to sports and fitness chains across North America.

Boxout is a national distributor of chiropractic, physical therapy, rehabilitation, health and wellness equipment and supplies operating under the MeyerDC, MeyerPT, ELIVATE, and Milliken Medical brands.

Sports Illustrated Nutrition consists of nutritional supplements for athletes and lifestyle consumers. Its product line includes whey protein powder, joint health, pre-workout and post-workout blends, omega-3 supplements and protein bars.

The products will be distributed through retail networks, including fitness chains Equinox, YMCA, and LA Fitness.

Smart for Life gained the license for the brand after it acquired GSP Nutrition Inc in 2021. GSP got hold of the license to Sports Illustrated in 2020.

"More specifically, we will be distributing the Sports Illustrated Nutrition products through Boxout's Elivate division, which focuses on the industry's leading fitness clubs and gyms, serving locations nation wide," said Smart for Life CEO Darren Minton.

Price Action: SMFL shares closed higher by 0.82% at $0.63 on Wednesday.