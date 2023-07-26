Threads Taking Another Leaf Out Of Twitter? Chronological Following Feed, Translations And Follow Button Now Live

Meta Platforms Inc.'s META new app Threads has taken another leaf out of Elon Musk's Twitter with its new chronological following feed that shows posts from only the people you follow.

What Happened: One of Threads' most requested features, the following feed, is now rolling out on the iOS and Android versions of the app. It looks exactly like Twitter's implementation, including the category names.

Musk has previously accused Mark Zuckerberg's Meta of "cheating", and this latest move will likely add to the fire.

Zuckerberg announced the feature’s rollout in response to a user asking for this feature, saying, "Ask and you shall receive."

The updated feed has the "For You" and "Following" feeds like the Twitter app. The Threads app has been called a Twitter clone, so much so that Twitter dashed a letter to Meta threatening legal action.

While the following feed is chronological, the "For You" feed is algorithmic and shows the most viral posts on Threads, with some posts from the people you follow sprinkled in between.

Other Features In Tow: Apart from the following feed, Threads also added a few more features to its app, which is otherwise barebones.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced these features in a Threads post, including AI-powered translation that is available on Instagram, too. You will have to tap a small translation button below posts for this.

Other additions include a quick way to approve followers and new ways to filter notifications.

