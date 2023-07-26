Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Thanks To JPMorgan Lawsuit

New details are emerging in the connection between Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL co-founder Sergey Brin and Jeffrey Epstein. The connection comes months after Brin was subpoenaed in a lawsuit.

What Happened: Details continue to emerge from various lawsuits connecting JPMorgan & Chase & Co JPM to financier and convicted sex trafficker Epstein.

A lawsuit alleged Epstein helped bring several wealthy clients to JPMorgan Chase, including Brin, according to a new report from the New York Post.

Brin, who co-founded Google with Larry Page, was one of the biggest clients landed through the connection between Epstein and JPMorgan at the time in 2004.

A legal filing from the U.S. Southern District of New York shows Brin was first introduced to former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley by Epstein and became a client with the bank around a year later.

“The overall Brin relationship is one of the largest in the Private Bank, of +$4BN,” banker Robert A Keller wrote in a memo. “We work very closely with the Sergey Brin family office.”

Court documents also showed Epstein introducing Page to JPMorgan.

Emails in the lawsuit referenced Epstein as “the advisor to the Google founders.” Several emails mention meetings and contact between the Google co-founders, Epstein and the bank.

“Epstein was bringing in over $8 million in revenues to the Private Bank,” court documents said. The figure made Epstein one of the most important financiers based on revenue, with it nearly doubles the amount of the next highest client, according to filings.

Why It’s Important: Brin was subpoenaed earlier this year and the new details point to the connection between the Google co-founder and Epstein.

Epstein is also said to have brought other “ultra-wealthy clients” like Thomas Pritzker, Bill Gates and Prince Andrew to JPMorgan.

Gates has denied his connection to the bank previously.

The Virgin Islands have claimed that JPMorgan benefitted from the success of Epstein’s wealthy clients, while ignoring his sex-trafficking ring. The Virgin Islands government is looking for $190 million in its lawsuit.

Brin is listed as the 10th richest person in the world at $106 billion, according to Bloomberg. After years away from the company he co-founded, Brin and Page have been linked to a return to help with artificial intelligence initiatives.

Four years after the death of Epstein, lawsuits continue for the role he played in a sex trafficking ring. JPMorgan and other connected parties have been named in lawsuits and several settlements.

Deutsche Bank AG DB previously announced a $75 million settlement with the victims of Epstein. The settlement came as the bank was named as a collaborator with Epstein.

JPMorgan has reached settlements of $150 million with Epstein’s victims and a separate settlement of $290 million with Epstein victim “Jane Doe.”

