Rivian Drives Fashion Forward With New Apparel Line Inspired By Its EV Trucks

EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc‘s RIVN newest apparel collection, In Case of Adventure, is now up for grabs for interested buyers in its gear shop.

What Happened: The collection was made in creative collaboration with New York-based designer Greg Jackson who specializes in sportswear and performance clothing.

“The ultimate goal for this collection was to build something that is very versatile for the user. Kind of building up this story of functionality and utility. Like a garment version of the truck,” Jackson said.

The collection is in multiple pieces to help one dress up or down with pockets within pockets to enhance functionality. As per Jackson, the pockets also resemble the Rivian truck with its secret pockets including the gear tunnel, cup holders and even the flashlight that you can press and pop out. “Kind of like James Bond vibes,” he said.

Why It Matters: The new collection has options for both men and women and includes a jacket, t-shirts, shorts, pants, cap, shirt and hoodie. While the cap is priced as low as $40, the jacket has a price label of $225. Except for the graphite-colored hoodie, all other items are also available in different colors.

Other products available at the gear shop besides apparel include pet products, all-weather floor mats, a portable charger, a three-person tent, an off-road recovery kit, and even a ski mount, in tandem with Rivian’s electric adventure vehicles.

Rivian itself describes the R1T as a truck meant for whatever you call a road and the R1S as one that can traverse just about any terrain.

Photo courtesy: Rivian