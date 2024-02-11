Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp. MSFT rolled out the Bing AI chatbot to Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL Google Chrome browser back in July last year, allowing users to chat with its bot without using the Edge browser.

What Happened: The Bing AI chatbot is available in the Google Chrome browser, so if you don't like Microsoft's Edge browser or don't want to change your primary browser, you can now use Bing AI chat in Chrome, first spotted by WindowsLatest.

Microsoft has been teasing the arrival of Bing AI chat in Chrome for a few days. After initial testing, it looks like Microsoft is doing a much wider rollout now.

We tried accessing Bing AI chat in other Chromium-based browsers besides Google Chrome, like Opera, Vivaldi, and Brave. Unfortunately, Bing AI chat was available only in Chrome despite being based on the same browser project.

How To Access Bing AI Chat In Chrome: Accessing Bing AI chat in the Chrome browser is very simple; follow the steps below.

Ensure you are running on the latest version of the Google Chrome browser.

Now, go to the Bing homepage or click on Bing.com.

A pop-up will appear on the taskbar asking you to try out Bing AI chat in Chrome.

If not, click on the ‘Chat' button on the top left of the Bing.com homepage.

This will now open the Bing AI chat interface just as it appears in the Edge browser.

That's it – you can now go ahead and chat with Bing AI in Chrome straight away.

