A Twitter user claimed he purchased a Tesla Inc TSLA Model 3 for under $15,000 before taxes and fees, thanks to a combination of rebates, federal tax credits, and a discount from inventory.

What Happened: The customer, known as Zohar on Twitter, stated that he acquired a base Model 3 with white interior from inventory, receiving a $4,120 discount off the sticker price of $37,120.

He was eligible for incentives totaling $23,000 from the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, Electrify Your Ride program from Central Coast Community Energy, and Monterey Bay Air Resources District Electric Vehicle Incentive Program, along with a federal tax credit.

Zohar qualified for increased rebates under each program due to his low-income status. Additionally, he used a referral discount of $500, bringing the final vehicle price to $13,620 before taxes and fees. The total cost after taxes and delivery fees amounted to $18,525.93.

Why It Matters: The base Model 3 starts at $40,240 and qualifies for a $7,500 credit, along with all other versions of the vehicle, as of last month.

However, Tesla has begun warning potential customers on its website that the tax credit may be reduced starting next year. The Model 3, Tesla’s most affordable EV, was first produced six years ago in July.

In the latest second quarter, Tesla delivered 446,915 Model 3 and Y vehicles, accounting for a whopping majority of its 466,140 total deliveries worldwide.

