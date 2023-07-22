Trump Would Beat Biden If General Election Were Held Today, Poll Reveals

According to a new poll, former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the Republican primary field and would beat President Joe Biden in a general election.

What Happened: The poll conducted by the Harvard-Harris showed that, if the 2024 Republican presidential primary were held today, Trump would win with 52% of the vote. The nearest GOP rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, would trail with 12%, a 40-point difference. Vivek Ramaswamy, a biopharmaceutical entrepreneur, would secure the third spot with 10%.

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump would secure a victory over Biden, with 45% of voters in favor of the former, 40% in support of the latter and 16% still undecided. Against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's lead would be even more significant, with support from 47% of voters compared to 38% of voters backing Harris.

The poll unveiled widespread discontent with both major party candidates, as 70% of voters desired an alternative candidate.

In the event Trump decided not to run anymore, DeSantis would emerge as the overall favorite among GOP candidates, according to the poll.

The findings also revealed that 68% of Americans felt President Biden, who is 80 years old, is "showing he is too old to be president." An additional 64% of the respondents indicated that Trump, who is 77 years old, should not pursue a second term.

According to the poll, inflation and the state of the economy continue to be major concerns among voters, with more than three-quarter of respondents stating that they have been affected by inflation. The poll showed that six out of 10 respondents cited either the economy or inflation as their primary election issue.

Photo: Shutterstock