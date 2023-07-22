Messi Scores Incredible Game-Winning Goal In MLS Debut

Lionel Messi had an electrifying debut for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami on Friday, clinching a thrilling 2-1 victory over Liga MX's Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Messi drew a crucial foul just 25 yards away from the goal as the game was winding down. With excitement building among the spectators, he took the free kick and expertly guided the ball into the top left corner, igniting the crowd, Reuters reported.

"I knew I had to score, it was the last play of the game, and I had to score so we didn't go to penalties," Messi told the Apple TV broadcast through a translator.

"It was very important for us to get this win because it's a new tournament, and it's going to give us confidence moving forward," he added.

Messi collided with a Cruz Azul player inside the box during the match and fell to the ground. Despite pleas for a penalty, the referee waved off the appeal, denying him a chance at a spot-kick, Reuters reported

In the 89th minute, the 36-year-old set up what seemed to be the winning goal, but unfortunately, his teammate Josef Martinez, who tapped the ball into the net, was ruled offside.

However, for Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup victory in Qatar seven months ago, it was another opportunity to showcase his brilliance again.

"As soon as I saw the free kick given, I thought this is the way it's meant to end," Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham told MLS Season Pass. "It's so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people that have come down here to see Leo just step on the pitch, let alone just do what he's done."

"It's a dream come true for everybody in this stadium and everybody around this country to see Leo step into the MLS and perform, and I don't have many words for that," Beckham added.

Messi's debut in Miami took place 16 years after Beckham's first game for the LA Galaxy, according to Reuters.

Prior to the match, excitement surrounding Messi's arrival in South Florida hit an all-time high, with restaurants offering food and drink items named after him and murals depicting his image popping up all over Miami.

The past week has been a whirlwind for Messi, whose presence in the MLS is a tremendous boost for soccer's popularity in the U.S., especially as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada.

Last week, Messi's two-and-a-half-year contract with Miami was officially confirmed. The very next day, he was warmly welcomed by the club's supporters at a glamorous event. On Tuesday, he participated in his first training session with the team.

Photo: Shutterstock