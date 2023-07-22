US Warns China Of Consequences If Xi Jinping Doesn't Act On Kim Jong Un's Missile Launches

In a recent development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that the U.S. will take necessary steps if Xi Jinping fails to intervene in the military activities of its ally, Kim Jong Un, SCMP reports.

US to Bolster Defense Alliances

Blinken has communicated to China that the U.S. seeks its assistance in handling North Korea’s “nuclear programme” and denuclearising the Korean peninsula.

He stated, “We believe that you have unique influence and we hope that you’ll use it to get better cooperation from North Korea.”

However, if China refrains from intervening, the U.S. plans to strengthen its defense alliances with Japan and South Korea.

"But if you can't or if you won't, then we're going to have to continue to take steps that aren't directed at China but that China probably won't like because it goes to strengthening and shoring up not only our own defences but also those of South Korea and Japan and a deepening of the work that all three of us are doing together."

North Korea’s Missile Launches

North Korea has been conducting “one missile launch after another,” according to Blinken. The most recent was a flight test of its Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on July 12.

US-China Relations

The US is striving to stabilize its declining relationship with China. Blinken, along with other key US officials, have visited China in the past two months to “put some stability back into this relationship.”

Despite these efforts, challenges remain, including reports of Chinese hacking into US government emails, which are now under formal investigation.

Photo by Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock