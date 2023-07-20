Tensions Escalate As Iranian Protestors Storm Swedish Embassy In Baghdad Over Koran Burning Plans

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in central Baghdad, scaling its walls and setting it ablaze in protest against the expected burning of a Koran in Sweden, Reuters reports.

Protesters’ Outrage: The demonstration was organized by supporters of Shi’ite cleric Muqtada Sadr to protest the second planned Koran burning in Sweden in weeks.

“Yes, yes to the Koran,” protesters chanted. Videos later showed smoke rising from a building in the embassy complex and protesters standing on its roof.

Swedish Response: Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom condemned the attacks, stating, “What has happened is completely unacceptable and the government strongly condemns these attacks.”

He added that the government is in contact with high-level Iraqi representatives to express their dismay.

Aftermath: By dawn on Thursday, security forces were already present within the embassy, and smoke billowed from the building as firefighters worked to put out the remaining embers. Later, Iraqi security forces took action against a small group of protesters who lingered outside the embassy, attempting to disperse them from the vicinity.

Image by Vincenzo Lullo on Shutterstock