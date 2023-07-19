Elon Musk Says Cybertruck Ramp Will Be As Fast As The Slowest Element Of The Supply Chain

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that it is continuing to build release candidates of the Cybertruck on the final production line in Austin.

What Happened: While not providing a clear date or timeline for the delivery or details into pricing and specifications of the Cybertruck, Musk said, “We can’t wait to start delivering it later this year.”

At Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in May, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck delivery event is scheduled for later this year.

Musk reiterated the same on the second quarter earnings call and said he expects Tesla to make Cybertruck in high volume next year while deliveries will commence this year.

However, it’s always difficult to predict the ramp initially, Musk said. Production ramp of the Cybertruck will go as fast as the least lucky, least well-executed element of the 10,000 unit parts and processes involved in its production, he added.

Design And Demand: Talking about the design of the Cybertruck, Musk said that Tesla really cared about the exterior dimensions of the truck down to the last millimeter and tried to get it right in the middle of the ‘Goldilocks zone’ where it is neither too big nor too small. “It’s sort of biggest on the outside but its even bigger on the inside,” Musk said.

“This is the first truck that we're aware of that will have four doors over a six foot bed and will fit into a 20-foot garage,” he added.

Regarding demand for the Cybertruck, Musk said, “Demand is so far off the hook, you can’t even see the hook.” The Cybertruck crossed 1.5 million pre-orders as early as November last year. It accumulated over 250,000 pre-orders less than a week after its unveiling in 2019.

