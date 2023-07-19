What's Going On With Snap Stock?

Snap Inc. SNAP shares traded lower Wednesday. Here's a look at what's going on.

What To Know: UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained Snap with a Neutral rating on Wednesday and raised the price target from $10 to $14.

The analyst update follows price target increases from Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse earlier this week.

On Monday, Goldman Sachs maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and lifted its price target from $7 to $8. Credit Suisse maintained an Outperform rating and increased its price target from $11 to $16.

The updates from analysts come as the company gears up to report second-quarter financial results on July 25. Snap is expected to report a loss of 4 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

SNAP Price Action: Shares of SNAP closed Wednesday down 1.94% at $13.11, per Benzinga Pro.

