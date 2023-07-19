Magnitude 3.0 Earthquake Shakes Los Angeles

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near South Gate, Los Angeles County, California, on Tuesday, reports Volcano Discovery.

Details of the Quake: The United States Geological Survey initially reported the quake, which was located at a shallow depth of 8.9 miles. Shallow earthquakes are typically felt more strongly due to their proximity to the surface. The exact details of the quake, including its magnitude, epicenter, and depth, may be revised as seismologists review the data.

Additional Reports: The Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS) also reported the quake, listing it as a magnitude 3.0 earthquake at 9:37 pm local time.

The citizen-seismograph networks of RaspberryShake also reported the quake at a magnitude of 3.0.

Image via Wikimedia Commons