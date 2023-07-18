Get Ready To Sear Food Like A Rocket Scientist — SpaceX Says Its Starship Culinary Torch Is Now Under Production

SpaceX‘s Starship torch for searing food in the kitchen will start shipping in early November.

What Happened: The pre-sale of the culinary torch, modeled after SpaceX’s Starship, is closed and production is now ramping up, the company said in a mail to customers who pre-ordered the device.

The Starship torch is a 1:200 scale model of SpaceX’s Starship. Its flame is adjustable and it can be refilled using standard butane canisters. When not in use for searing foods or as a lighter, one can enable the safety lock and put it up on display as a collectible, SpaceX says on its website.

“Just like its namesake, the Starship torch has gone through rigorous testing and regulatory approval,” the mail said. SpaceX added that it received a large number of orders for the device, priced at $175.

Why It Matters: SpaceX’s Starship, composed of the super heavy rocket and the starship spacecraft, aims to create a fully reusable transportation system for crew and cargo missions to Earth’s orbit, the Moon and Mars.

SpaceX conducted the first test launch of Starship on April 20. The rocket exploded in less than four minutes after take-off.

Late last month, SpaceX said that Ship 25, the prototype that will make the second flight test, has completed a six-engine static fire test at Starbase; a key milestone before the second test flight.

In an interview with journalist Ashlee Vance in June, CEO Elon Musk predicted the second test flight to occur in this quarter and estimated a 60% chance of it reaching orbit. If Musk’s word is to be believed, the torch will reach customers after the successful launch of the Starship.

Musk’s The Boring Company previously sold flamethrowers labeled ‘not-a-flamethrower’ in a bid to raise funds for his tunneling company. The company has sold 20,000 of the device inspired by the movie ‘Spaceballs’ till date.

Tesla has also sold novelty items in the past which include Tequila, belt buckles, and a “cyberwhistle.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: SpaceX Eyeing Revenue to $8 B, Doubling Last Year’s Figures: Report