Feastables, owned by YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, might be emerging as a potential threat to Hershey’s HSY chocolate empire.

What Happened: Earlier this week, MrBeast took to Twitter to share an intriguing development. According to the tweet, Hershey’s had randomly selected his friend to participate in a blind taste test. The test involved comparing Feastables with the iconic Hershey’s chocolate.

The tweet caught the attention of social media users, who began speculating on the implications of MrBeast’s involvement.

Why It’s Important: Feastables, born out of MrBeast’s passion for creating snacks, was started in 2022 as a chocolate company but has transformed into a versatile brand offering a range of delicious treats and merchandise.

MrBeast’s ability to captivate and engage his massive online following has undoubtedly contributed to Feastables’ rapid rise to prominence.

For the unversed, MrBeast capitalized on his fame and ventured into the business world. He launched MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant chain as a ghost kitchen falling under the MrBeast umbrella that later opened its first physical store in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

However, last month, Donaldson hinted that MrBeast Burger, the once-burgeoning fast food sensation, could soon call it quits. The YouTuber said he could not guarantee the quality of orders when collaborating with other restaurants.

At the time, the social media stalwart admitted that, despite the burger’s success, he has far more passion for creating snacks, leading him to focus on Feastables.

