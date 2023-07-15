On Friday, an enthusiastic Tesla Inc. TSLA fan shared images of a coloring book found at a Tesla service center on Twitter, igniting sparking speculation about the possibility of bidirectional charging in upcoming vehicles.

What Happened: According to the coloring book, the Cybertruck has enough battery to charge a Tesla. “Bidirectional confirmed?” the user wrote, while adding, “Kiddos saw it first ha!”

The Tesla coloring book showcases three pages dedicated to the Cybertruck. The first page displays the Cybertruck logo, while the following two pages present the front and side views of the vehicle. Additionally, the coloring book includes illustrations of Optimus, Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y, Tesla Semi, Roadster, Megapack, solar panels, and Powerwall.

Why It Matters: Bidirectional charging refers to a car’s ability to charge itself and also supply power to external devices, homes, or other electric vehicles (EVs). Earlier this year, on the investor day held in March, Tesla Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino said bidirectional charging could happen in two years. “It wasn’t like a conscious decision to not do it (bidirectional charging), just wasn’t a priority at the time,” Baglino said, while responding to an investor.

However, CEO Elon Musk said that he does not see user demand for bidirectional charging unless they have a powerwall. Musk also said that a delivery event for the Cybertruck will be held later this year.

