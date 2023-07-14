Kim Jong Un Ignored Team Biden's Diplomacy Offers: 'Publicly, Privately…Urged To Engage In Dialogue'

Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Jeffrey DeLaurentis, slamming North Korea's recent missile launch, said the Kim Jong Un regime has not responded to "our offers" of diplomacy.

What Happened: DeLaurentis said the Biden administration had made repeated calls for diplomacy “publicly and privately and at senior levels."

"We have repeatedly urged the DPRK to engage in dialogue," he said, adding that the U.S. had also made clear that there were no preconditions for engagement and it would “discuss any topic of concern to Pyongyang.”

“The DPRK has not responded to our offers,” he said, using North Korea’s official name.

North Korea's U.N. envoy, in a rare appearance on Thursday, told the Security Council that Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) earlier this week was an exercise of its right to self-defense “to deter dangerous military moves of hostile forces and safeguard the security of our state,” Reuters reported.

The 15-member Security Council convened a meeting following North Korea’s latest launch of Hwasong-18 ICBM, which it claims to be the cornerstone of its nuclear strike capability.

“We categorically reject and condemn the convening of the Security Council briefing by the United States and its followers,” North Korea's Kim Song told the council.

