What's Going On With Google Parent Alphabet Stock Thursday?

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google is launching its artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard, in Europe and Brazil on Thursday.

The move marks the product's most significant expansion since its February launch and pits it against Microsoft Corp MSFT-backed rival ChatGPT, Reuters reports.

Bard and ChatGPT are human-sounding programs that leverage generative artificial intelligence to converse with users and answer myriad prompts. Google has also now added new features to Bard, which apply worldwide.

Now, users can collaborate with Bard in over 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi, and Spanish. Also, users can directly change the tone and style of Bard's responses.

They can pin or rename conversations, export code to more places, and use images in prompts.

Local privacy regulators opposed Bard's launch in the EU. Google met the watchdogs to reassure them on transparency and other issues. Now Bard users could opt out of their data collection.

The recent Web user numbers show that monthly traffic to ChatGPT's website and unique visitors took a hit for the first time in June.

