Self-Made Millionaire Says 'AI Will Be The Biggest Wealth Creator In History' – Suggest Ways To Turn It Into A Goldmine

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a buzzword anymore; it’s a tool that can be leveraged to generate substantial income, according to experts. The key lies in understanding how to harness AI’s capabilities effectively, CNBC reports.

"AI will be the greatest wealth creator in history, because artificial intelligence doesn't care where you were born, whether you have money, whether you have a PhD," self-made millionaire Matt Higgins told CNBC.

"It's going to destroy barriers that have prevented people from moving up the ladder, and pursuing their dream of economic freedom."

Identifying Fast-Moving Trends

According to Higgins, who is the co-founder and CEO of RSE Ventures and has featured as a guest star in business reality show Shark Tank, the first step is to identify a fast-moving trend in a specific niche and use AI to become an expert in a short period.

“Scour the internet, go through TikTok and Instagram, watch YouTube videos and consume every AI tweet. Then distill everything you learned into a comprehensive document,” Higgins advised.

Creating Online Courses

Once you have a comprehensive document, you can use an online course creator like Courseau to transform the text into an organized online course in minutes with the help of AI. After creating the course, AI can be used to come up with a brand name, logo, website, and marketing materials.

Marketing Strategy

Higgins recommends using Microsoft Corp MSFT backed ChatGPT to come up with a marketing strategy.

“All you need to do is study up on the best prompts to get the most out of this magician,” he said.

AI Content Assistant

With the right skills, you can even land a gig as an “AI content assistant.” Individuals who can take raw content and use AI to turn it into marketing material, newsletters, and social media posts are in high demand and can make good money. As an AI prompter or assistant, you can charge anywhere from $20 to $100 per hour and offer your services on freelance sites.

Image Via Shutterstock