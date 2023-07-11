Watch: Volcano Erupts In Iceland's Seismic Hotspot Following Earthquakes

In a dramatic display of nature’s power, a volcano erupted near Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, following a series of intense earthquakes in the Reykjanes peninsula, The Hill reports.

Unforeseen Eruption

The eruption took place close to Reykjavik’s international Keflavik airport, which, surprisingly, did not experience any delays due to the incident. The Iceland Meteorological Office confirmed that there was no immediate danger to the local population following the eruption.

Seismic Hotspot

The Reykjanes peninsula is known as a seismic hotspot, with the Icelandic Meteorological Office recording more than 4,700 earthquakes in the area over a six-day period. This intense seismic activity raised concerns about a potential volcanic eruption.

History of Eruptions

Recent history includes the eruption of the Fagradals Mountain volcano in March 2021, after being dormant for about 6,000 years. The six months of volcanic activity that followed attracted thousands of locals and tourists to the peninsula. More recently, the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted for three weeks in August 2022.

However, not all eruptions have been benign. A disruptive volcanic eruption in 2010 spewed molten ash into the sky, severely impacting travel for weeks and forcing hundreds of Icelanders from their homes.

Photo by Deni_Sugandi on Shutterstock