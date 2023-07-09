Trump Wanted To Tap White House Phones To Eavesdrop On Officials He Didn't Trust, Former Aide Says In New Book

Donald Trump is known for his vendetta politics.

A new book has confirmed this nature of the former president, who is currently being investigated.

What Happened: Trump considered tapping White House phones to spy on officials whom he suspected leaked information.

That’s according to excerpts from a yet-to-be-released book by former Trump administration official Miles Taylor, Axios reported. The book is due for release on July 18.

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly stopped Trump in his tracks. Such a thing would be illegal, Kelly told Trump.

The incident reportedly happened in 2018.

Why It's Important: The claims from Taylor, who authored an op-ed while working at the Department of Homeland Security, come as Trump raises copious funds for his 2024 campaign coffer.

The former president has faced two indictments in the recent past and is staring at many more legal challenges. Yet, polls have shown he is leading among the crowded field of GOP candidates.

Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, responded to the allegation by calling Taylor “a loser and a lying sack of s—.”

“His book either belongs in the discount bin of the fiction section or should be repurposed as toilet paper,” Cheung added.

