Former President Donald Trump is knee-deep in legal troubles but that has not impacted the copious amount of funds flowing into his 2024 campaign coffer.

What Happened: Trump's fund-raising committee collected $35 million in the second quarter, according to a campaign official, Politico reported. This compares to the $18.8 million raised in the first quarter, it added.

The funds are split between Trump's official campaign and Save America, his leadership political action committee. Although the source did not confirm the split-up of dollars between the two, recent fund solicitations suggest 90% of the donation goes to the ex-president's official campaign and 10% to the PAC.

The PAC spends mainly on non-campaign activity, including Trump's legal bills, the report said.

The average donation amount was $34.20, the report said.

Why It's Important: Trump is the frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary race, with numbers compiled by FiveThirtyEight showing that he was preferred by 52% of the voters compared to the 23.3% scored by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is a distant second.

The increased inflow of campaign funding for Trump may have to do with his campaign solicitations immediately after his indictment in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, the report said.

It also noted that Trump's campaign hosted its first in-person fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club in June, with the main contributors being large donors.

Trump's campaign's full funding details will be released through the Federal Election Commission later this month, the report said.

