Here's How Much Tesla Would Pay You To Test Drive Its EVs This Summer

Tesla Inc TSLA is recruiting temporary workers for a three-month test-driving program for their electric vehicles.

What Happened: Vehicle operators will be responsible for gathering valuable data on the performance of Tesla's systems, per a job listing.

For the temporary workers, responsibilities involved in the Tesla test-driving program include:

Operating the vehicle within specified areas.

Handling recording devices to collect data.

Analyzing the gathered information.

Offering feedback and suggestions.

Composing daily drive reports.

Ensuring the vehicle remains in proper working condition.

Tesla is looking for someone with a clean driving record, a minimum of four years as a licensed driver, good observational skills and attention to detail, excellent written and spoken English and strong computer skills. A familiarity with driver assistance systems is also preferred.

Ideal candidates would also have a flexible schedule, day or night, and be available one day per weekend. "Overtime is also typical for this position," the company says.

The pay ranges from $18-$45 per hour. The job opportunities would be in more than twelve cities, such as Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Brooklyn, New York.

Why It Matters: Tesla often hires test drivers to enhance its Autopilot driver-assist feature and beta Full Self-Driving software. But it faces criticism for collecting data from its EV owners. Earlier this year, the Austin, Texas-based company encountered a class-action lawsuit filed by Tesla owners following a report claiming that employees had access to photos and videos recorded by cameras in Tesla's driving assistance programs.

Some employees shared and made jokes about the footage within the company, plaintiffs alleged.

