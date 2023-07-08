The European Space Agency, or ESA, joined the internet trolls taking aim at Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his recently launched app Threads.

What Happened: “Do you want to start making rockets?” ESA wrote in a Threads post tagging Zuckerberg. Since its launch a few days ago, the app has become a hot topic of discussion, with many pointing out its resemblance to Elon Musk‘s Twitter.

Twitter lawyer Alex Shapiro also threatened legal action against Meta for "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property."

The ESA appears to be playfully teasing Zuckerberg for emulating Musk’s Twitter, considering that Musk is also the CEO of rocket manufacturing company, SpaceX. Earlier this month, SpaceX launched the ESA’s Euclid mission to a Sun-Earth L2 transfer orbit from Florida.

However, Musk is not the only billionaire in the field of space exploration. Other players include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who owns Blue Origin, and British billionaire Richard Branson, who founded Virgin Galactic.

Why It Matters: Threads is the latest in the Musk-Zuckerberg rivalry. The Twitter rival app experienced a remarkable launch, achieving the distinction of being the fastest app to surpass one million users.

Musk is also getting ready for a potential cage fight with Zuckerberg. The Twitter-SpaceX CEO challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match in June and UFC boss Dana White confirmed interest from both parties.

