Are you excited about Apple Inc.’s AAPL highly anticipated $3,500 Vision Pro headset? Well, hold on tight because reports suggest that those with smaller heads might face a slippery situation when trying to keep the high-tech goggles on for extended periods.

What Happened: During testing of the Vision Pro headset, Apple discovered that individuals with smaller body sizes and heads struggled to keep the headset on for more than 30 minutes, reported Bloomberg.

This time frame aligns with the duration of the media members’ test sessions following the headset’s introduction.

Apple has been working on a second support strap to address this issue, as briefly showcased during the device’s announcement. The design for this accessory, however, is yet to be finalized.

For the unversed, while the tech giant’s AR/VR headset has received mostly positive reviews, its hefty price tag of $3,499 and relatively heavyweight build made of sleek aluminum have raised some concerns.

What Are Other Concerns: The Tim Cook-led company has been exploring solutions for accommodating users who wear cultural apparel, such as a hijab.

Additionally, the company has identified that the front of the headset may be prone to scratches, prompting it to consider outsourced screen protectors.

There’s also a risk of the front glass cracking if a user accidentally collides with a wall or object. To mitigate such incidents, Apple has integrated alerts that discourage wearing the device while walking at certain speeds.

Why It’s Important: The Vision Pro headsets are scheduled to reach U.S. shores “early next year.” It was previously reported that Apple would have a separate section for its first-generation mixed-reality headset to show demos and help employees customize the straps plus accessories per buyer’s needs.

