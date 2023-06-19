Carl Pei Teases Nothing Phone 2's USB Cable Design, And It Looks Gorgeous

Carl Pei, the founder, and CEO of Nothing Technologies, just gave us a first look at the Nothing Phone (2)'s USB cable, showing off a gorgeous and transparent design in line with Nothing's philosophy since the launch of its first product.

What Happened: Nothing Technologies' founder and CEO, Carl Pei, teased the first look at the design of the USB cable that will come bundled with the Nothing Phone (2), revealing a transparent design.

Transparency has been one of the cornerstones of Nothing's design philosophy. The company made much of it when it launched its first Nothing Ear (1) product in 2021. Since then, Nothing launched two more truly wireless earbuds and its first smartphone, the Phone (1).

Now with the Nothing Phone (2) inching closer to launch, Pei has upped the hype game on Twitter with the USB cable teaser, showing off transparent ports with subtle ‘Nothing' branding on the inside.

Nothing Phone (2) features: Thanks to teasers from the company, some of the key features of the Nothing Phone (2) are now known.

The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery. Unlike the Phone (1) in the mid-range segment, the Phone (2) will now be placed in the flagship segment thanks to the chipset choice.

Nothing has retained the popular “glyph” notification lights first seen on last year’s Phone (1). Apart from alerting about new notifications, these lights also add a dash of style to the phone, helping it stand out amongst its competitors.

