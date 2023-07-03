Why Albemarle And Other Lithium Stocks Traded Higher Today

Albemarle Corporation ALB shares rose Monday in conjunction with other lithium stocks following strong delivery numbers from several EV makers.
What To Know: Tesla was one of the EV makers which produced better-than-expected second-quarter delivery numbers. Other EV companies turning in strong delivery numbers included Rivian and Nio.
Lithium is a critical element in EV batteries. Strong delivery numbers in EV stocks helped spark a rise in lithium stocks on Monday.
Other lithium stocks that caught a boost on the news included Lithium Americas Corp. LAC, which closed Monday up 4.83% at $20.40, and Livent Corporation LTHM, which closed up 2.88% at $28.22.
ALB Price Action: Shares of ALB closed Monday up 2.51% at $228.70, according to Benzinga Pro.
