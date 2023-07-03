Putin To Meet Xi Jinping For First Time Since Wagner Mutiny In Highly-Watched Event

On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, is expected to make his first appearance since the recent Wagner insurrection at a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a regional security grouping led by Beijing and Moscow.

This appearance is particularly significant as it will provide an opportunity for Putin to interact with China’s Xi Jinping amid the recent crisis.

What Happened: Putin’s appearance at the summit could offer a glimpse into the extent of support he still enjoys from the leaders of the nations assembled, CNN reports.

The insurrection was abruptly ended through a secretive deal, with Wagner fighters pulling back and their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, sent to Belarus. However, much remains unclear about the inner workings of the deal, the fate of Wagner, and what this means for Putin's regime.

Why It Matters: The recent events in Russia have raised questions about the stability of Putin’s regime and drawn international attention and concern. Benzinga previously reported that China declared the Wagner rebellion as an “internal affair” and expressed support for the Kremlin’s efforts to maintain national stability.

This stance aligns with that of the United States and NATO, who have also described the situation as a Russian internal matter. The SCO summit will be a crucial platform for Putin to reassure Moscow's partners and the world that he remains firmly in control, according to CNN.

Furthermore, the recent events in Russia have implications for other nations, particularly China. Taiwan’s Foreign Minister warned that Xi Jinping’s threat against Taiwan is much more serious than what is visible, and the ongoing crisis in Russia should serve as a deterrent for China.

Former President Donald Trump has also weighed in on the situation, alleging that incumbent President Joe Biden will act on Russia’s civil war situation based on instructions from Xi.

