Trump's Latest Allegation: Biden Will Act On Russia's Civil-War Situation Based On Instructions From Xi Jinping

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, former President Donald Trump criticized incumbent President Joe Biden for his handling of the ongoing crisis in Russia, laying alleging that Biden’s actions would be influenced by China’s interests.

What Happened: “Biden will do about Russia whatever President Xi of China wants him to do,” Trump alleged.

“China right now is the bigger threat,” the former president who is running for re-election in 2024 said, claiming the East Asian country wants to have a “large portions of largely unpopulated Russian land” for its “much larger population.’



Trump said this is a “much bigger” opportunity for Xi Jinping, compared to Taiwan, which the Chinese president is willing to “wait” for.

Trump’s comments were made in the context of a rapidly unfolding situation in Russia, with the Wagner militia, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, threatening to march on Moscow.

Why It Matters: Prigozhin, a former ally of the Kremlin, declared war on Moscow’s defense ministry, vowing revenge for the alleged killing of thousands of his private mercenaries. The Wagner militia subsequently seized the southern Russian city of Rostov and advanced towards Moscow, prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to order military action against the group.

The situation de-escalated when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered a deal for the Wagner fighters to retreat, preventing further bloodshed. However, the threat posed by the Wagner militia has raised concerns about the stability of Putin’s hold on power and the potential for civil conflict in Russia.

The ongoing feud between Prigozhin and Russia's Ministry of Defense has been brewing for several months. Prigozhin has repeatedly accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of concealing Russia’s “colossal” failures on the battlefield from Putin. The insurrection has escalated the stakes in Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine, creating a significant challenge for Putin.

Trump’s comments on the situation reflect his ongoing criticism of Biden’s foreign policy, particularly regarding China and Russia. The former president has often accused Biden and his son, Hunter, of having inappropriate financial ties with both countries, allegations that the Bidens have consistently denied.

It’s worth noting that Biden had accused Xi of being a dictator earlier this week, comments that led to fresh tensions between the two global powers.

