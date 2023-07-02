Putin Kisses Kids, Poses For Selfies In 'Desperate Attempt To Boost Reputation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently appeared in public just days after the Wagner Group mercenary army, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, marched to Moscow in a possible coup attempt.

In a rare display on Thursday, Putin appeared warm in his interaction with children and enthusiastic admirers — even posing for selfies.

"Using all kinds of methods for a desperately needed reputation boost?" Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's internal ministry, wrote on Twitter, sharing footage of Putin in Derbent, a city on the Caspian Sea.

Putin's public march was notable, considering his inclination to maintain considerable physical distance from individuals he encounters.

Putin is renowned for preferring excessively long tables that create an exaggerated separation between himself and his meeting counterparts.

According to a Twitter post, Putin was seen kissing a kid, trying to pose for a photo with him.