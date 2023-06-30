Ex-Tesla Engineer Develops Robots To Weed Crops Without Pesticides

In a bid to reduce the heavy reliance on pesticides in farming, Aigen, a company founded by former Tesla Inc engineer Rich Wurden and former Proofpoint executive Kenny Lee, has developed a fleet of robots that can weed crops without the use of harmful chemicals, CNBC reports.

Robotic Solution to Pesticide Overuse

The Aigen Element, a self-driving robot, uses advanced computer vision to identify and eliminate weeds. The robot can work continuously for 12 to 14 hours, powered by a lithium iron phosphate battery pack and flexible solar panels. This innovative solution could help reduce the 1.1 billion pounds of pesticides used annually in the U.S., of which nearly 60% are herbicides.

Personal Motivation Behind Aigen

Both Wurden and Lee have personal experiences with health issues related to pesticide exposure, driving their commitment to reducing the use of chemicals in farming. Wurden, Aigen's CTO, is a type 1 diabetic who suspects his condition is linked to pesticide exposure. Lee, Aigen's CEO, is a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor with a keen interest in personal and planetary health.

Future Plans and Funding

Aigen, which has raised around $7 million in early-stage funding and additional grant money from the state of Idaho, plans to expand its fleet of robots and develop additional capabilities. The company’s investors include tech and climate-focused seed and venture funds such as NEA, Global Founders, Regen Ventures, Bessemer, Climate Tech VC, Cleveland Ave., and a climate fund founded by ex-Meta exec Mike Schroepfer.