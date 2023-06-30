In the midst of Tesla Inc.'s TSLA highly-anticipated second-quarter delivery report, Elon Musk's warning to shareholders has echoed loudly, as he cautioned them to navigate the treacherous waters of "margin loans" and market mania with utmost care.

What Happened: Tesla is widely expected to report its second-quarter deliveries on Sunday. Now, amid the fervor surrounding Tesla’s performance, Musk has taken to Twitter to caution the company's shareholders.

In response to a post by a Tesla influencer, Whole Mars Catalog, who expressed intentions to increase their stake in the company, Musk advised shareholders to be wary of margin loans.

While the tech billionaire highlighted Tesla’s historically high stock variability and emphasized the company’s confidence in long-term value creation, he also acknowledged the uncontrollable nature of the manic-depressive stock market, calling for caution among shareholders.

Musk's cautious advice has generated significant interest and speculation within the Tesla community. Although, it is pertinent to note here that this isn't the first time the Tesla CEO has commented on stock market volatility.

An analyst at RBC Capital Markets also expects lower-than-expected delivery results for the second quarter.

Earlier this week, Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest Management sold nearly $7.3 million worth of Tesla stocks.

Why It's Important: For the unversed, "margin loans" are loans that investors take out against their existing investments, using those investments as collateral.

They can be risky because if the value of the collateral (in this case, Tesla stock) declines significantly, it would require the investor to provide additional funds or sell the stock to repay the loan.

Musk’s advice is a reminder that Tesla’s stock has historically exhibited high variability, meaning its price can fluctuate significantly without clear reasons or patterns. This volatility can make margin loans particularly risky.

