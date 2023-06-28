Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest Management sold off even more Tesla Inc TSLA shares on Wednesday.

What Happened: The Wood-led ARK sold off nearly $7.3 million worth of Tesla stocks through the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

See Also: Why Jim Cramer Wants You To Pay Up For Best-Of-Breed Stocks — ‘Don’t Let The Bears Scare You Away’

The sale by Wood comes ahead of Tesla's second-quarter delivery number. Anticipation around the figure has caused the shares to trade higher. Since the year began, Tesla stock has moved up nearly 108%.

Tesla is thought to be on track to hit record Q2 sales even as it faces increased competition. The company's Q2 China sales have risen 13% quarter-over-quarter to 155,000 units.

Wood has been on a profit-taking spree with Tesla shares. On June 12, she sold $98 million worth of the automaker's shares. On June 24, she sold off another $7 million worth of Tesla stock.

So far this month, ARK-run funds have shed 500,000 shares of Tesla, valued at $128.1 million as of Wednesday's closing price.

Even so, Tesla accounts for 8.45% in terms of all 125 combined ARK Invest ETF holdings. The market value of the holdings is nearly $1.2 billion. The Elon Musk-led automaker is still ranked as Wood's top holding.

On Wednesday, ARK's Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF added 4,576 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD. The transaction was valued at just over $500,000 based on the day's closing price of $110.17.

The same fund also purchased 6,542 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd TSM. The shares closed at $100.92 on Wednesday. The Next Generation Internet ETF also picked up 20,114 shares of TSM. The total purchase was valued at $2.7 million.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares closed 2.4% higher at $256.24 in the regular session and gained another 0.5% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: El-Erian Says Latest Economic Data Shows No Reason For US To Fall Into Recession