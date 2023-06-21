Everything We Know About Rivian's R2 SUV Set To Be Unveiled In Early 2024

Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN is gearing up for another vehicle unveiling early next year. The news came straight from Rivian’s CFO, Claire McDonough, who shared the details during Deutsche Bank’s Global Auto Industry Conference last week.

What Happened: With a price range of $40,000 to $60,000, the R2 SUV will offer a more affordable option compared to Rivian’s flagship model, the R1, which starts at an average price of $73,000. This strategic move aims to expand Rivian’s reach to a broader market segment and make electric vehicles more accessible to a wider audience.

While maintaining Rivian’s signature “adventure aesthetic,” the R2 will showcase key trade-offs and investments carefully crafted by Rivian’s dedicated team.

McDonough emphasized the company’s commitment to differentiating their products and its relentless focus on ensuring a superior driving experience for customers.

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, Rivian gave enthusiasts a glimpse of the R2 through an Instagram Q&A session with Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe. Although details were kept under wraps, the compact size of the R2 generated significant interest, hinting at a versatile and nimble electric SUV.

In a revealing April interview with YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Scaringe shed light on the complexities of designing a cost-effective vehicle. He highlighted the challenging decisions involved in allocating investments across various aspects of the vehicle, including interior features, performance, and range.

