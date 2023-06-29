How Venomous Lizard Played Crucial Role In Development Of Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

In 1984, Dr. Daniel Drucker, an endocrinologist from the University of Toronto, made a groundbreaking discovery that would later revolutionize diabetes treatment, “Global News” reports.

GLP-1: The Game-Changing Hormone

Drucker discovered a hormone in the human gut, glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1), which regulates blood sugar levels and suppresses appetite. This discovery laid the foundation for the development of popular diabetes drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s NVO Ozempic and Wegovy, according to Global News.

The Gila Monster’s Role

However, the challenge was that GLP-1 quickly disappears from the human body, making drug development difficult. The solution came from an unlikely source: the Gila monster, a venomous lizard native to the southern U.S. This reptile can endure extended periods without food, maintaining stable blood sugar levels, and its venom contains hormones that regulate blood sugar.

From Venom to Ozempic

Drucker and his team found that the Gila monster’s venom contains a hormone, Exendin-4, which shares structural similarities with GLP-1 but does not break down quickly, making it an ideal candidate for a diabetes drug. This hormone was synthesized into a pharmaceutical drug, Exenatide, which became the first approved treatment for Type 2 diabetes in 2005.

Ozempic: A New Generation Drug

Following Exenatide, a new generation of GLP-based drugs emerged, with Ozempic being the most popular. Ozempic mimics the GLP-1 hormone, lowering blood sugar and slowing digestion, making people feel full longer. Drucker has consulted with Novo Nordisk, providing guidance on Ozempic’s development.

Drucker’s Contribution

Drucker’s research has been instrumental in the development of diabetes treatments, earning him several awards, including Israel’s prestigious Wolf Prize for work on diabetes and the 2021 Canada Gairdner International Award. He was also inducted into the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame and appointed Officer of the Order of Canada.