Poland tightens its border security amid concerns that the Wagner Group chief, who recently sought refuge in Belarus, may intensify the conflict between Minsk and Warsaw.

What Happened: Polish officials have estimated about 8,000 Wagner members will be stationed in Belarus, Bloomberg reported. The officials are worried that this development could usher in a new and more challenging phase of hybrid warfare.

Poland has also reported a surge in the number of African and Middle Eastern migrants attempting to cross the border illegally and has accused Belarus of actively facilitating this process.

"We potentially have a new situation in Belarus with the Wagner presence," Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński told the media on Wednesday.

"The situation is dangerous for Ukraine, and it's also potentially dangerous for Lithuania and us."

Kaczyński added that Warsaw plans to increase its military presence and build new military defenses close to the border.

The comments came a day after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he persuaded Vladimir Putin to abandon the idea of assassinating the Wagner Group chief. Lukashenko confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin had sought exile in Belarus as part of a deal struck over the weekend with the Russian president. Belarus offered the Wagner troops an “abandoned base,” stating that his country could assist them in any way possible.

