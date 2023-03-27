A senior Honduran official asked Taiwan to vacate its embassy in Honduras within 30 days after the long-time former allies parted ways.

What Happened: In an order issued on local television on Monday, Honduras’ Deputy Foreign Minister Antonio Garcia said 30 days “is more than enough time to pack up and leave” after President Xiomara Castro severed ties with Taiwan in favor of China, reported Reuters.

Garcia said Tegucigalpa had opened formal diplomatic relations with Xi Jinping's country and was expecting an “orderly, friendly” exit of Taiwan from the country.

Taipei’s diplomatic mission in Tegucigalpa’s leafy Palmira neighborhood was the country’s second-biggest embassy after the U.S. embassy.

In his remarks, the minister also underscored the need for a diplomatic mission to Beijing. “We have to go there to explore the big projects that China can give us,” he said, adding that China could invest some $10 billion in his country in a boon for local workers.

Meanwhile, Castro’s opposition also pledged to re-establish ties with Taiwan if it regains power in 2026. “We will do the impossible to restore relations with our brothers and sisters in the Republic of Taiwan,” it said.

