Meta Launches VR Subscription Service: Access Two New Titles Monthly At $7.99

Meta Platforms Inc. META has introduced the Meta Quest+ VR subscription service, offering gamers exclusive access to two new titles monthly.

What Happened: Meta has officially launched the Meta Quest+ VR subscription service, granting subscribers exclusive access to two brand-new virtual reality titles at $7.99/month or $59.99 annually.

The Meta Quest+ VR subscription service is designed to be compatible with Meta’s entire range of VR headsets, including the Meta Quest 2, Quest Pro, and soon-to-be-launched Quest 3, allowing gamers to integrate their preferred headset and enjoy the monthly title releases provided by the subscription service.

As stated in the official blog post, the upcoming titles for July include "Pistol Whip" and "Pixel Ripped 1995," while August will bring the availability of "Walkabout Mini Golf" and "MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE."

Currently, Meta Quest+ is only available on the Meta Quest Store.

Why It's Important: Earlier this month, with Vision Pro mixed reality headset, Apple Inc. AAPL entered into the competitive market through the Mark Zuckerberg-led company. However, Apple's offering comes at a higher price ($3,499), being at least three times more expensive than Meta's priciest headset.

Previously, Meta reduced the prices of its VR headsets in March. Meta Quest Pro, the company’s flagship VR headset, is currently available for $999.99 — a significant drop from its original launch price of $1,499.99. Additionally, the Quest 2 is sold at $299.99, as listed on Meta’s website.

Meta's latest offering Quest 3, is priced at $499.99. It is scheduled for an autumn release, but the company will reveal further details regarding the headset at Meta's annual AR/VR conference on Sept. 27.

