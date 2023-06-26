Why Kim Jong Un Has Little To Fear From A Wagner-Style Rebellion: NK News

Despite the recent coup attempt by the Russian paramilitary organization, the Wagner Group, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has little reason to fear a similar rebellion in his country, NK News reports.

Political Differences

The political circumstances in Russia and North Korea are vastly different. Russia, under Vladimir Putin, has transformed into an expansionist power, leading to the rise of paramilitary organizations like the Wagner Group. However, North Korea, under Kim Jong Un, lacks such expansionist tendencies, reducing the likelihood of a similar rebellion.

Military Structure

Unlike Russia, North Korea has never relied on mercenaries. The extreme level of state control allows the regime to conscript individuals into its armed forces far more easily than Russia, and strict border controls prevent citizens from fleeing to avoid forced mobilization.

Coup-Proofing Measures

North Korea has implemented various mechanisms aimed at coup-proofing. One notable measure involves a complex set of rules governing command decisions, requiring varying numbers of authorizations for different types of decisions. This system played a crucial role in preventing a rebellion by the Korean People's Army's Sixth Corps in the 1990s.

Elite Forces

North Korea also ensures that its elite forces remain in close proximity to the Supreme Leader, ready to defend against any potential threats. This contrasts with Russia's arrangement, where the president's security service includes individuals hired primarily for their loyalty rather than their effectiveness.

