Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd's SSNLF Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the fourth-generation foldable smartphone from the company. You can now grab one from Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and save up to $1,200. Galaxy Z Fold 4's closest competitor, the Google Pixel Fold, is also available on Verizon with a trade-in discount of up to $900.

What Is The Deal: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available at a monthly payment of $49.99 for 36 months for the 256GB variant. If you trade in an eligible smartphone, you can get a rebate of up to $1,000, which will be credited to your account over 36 months, adjusted from your plan cost.

This is available for both existing and new subscribers opting for an unlimited data plan.

New subscribers can also score a $200 gift card that can be adjusted against the plan payments or the device cost, bringing the total savings to $1,200. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a retail price tag of $1,799 for the 256GB variant.

To make the deal even better, Verizon is also bundling a 43-inch Samsung 4K Crystal UHD TV for both new and existing subscribers. There is an additional $80 discount offer on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – these wireless earbuds usually retail for $230, so the effective price is $150 after the Verizon discount.

Unfold The Galaxy: The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the fourth-generation foldable smartphone from Samsung. It sports a large 7.6-inch display on the inside and a 6.2-inch cover display.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a triple camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary snapper, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide angle snapper. It also has two selfie cameras – one on the inside and another on the cover display.

