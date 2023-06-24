Kim Jong Un‘s North Korea said on Saturday that it would respond more aggressively to any stronger military measures by the U.S. on the Korean peninsula.

What Happened: North Korea also criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for trying to involve China and pressure North Korea to lay down its weapons, reported state media KCNA. Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials on his visit to China last week.

Meanwhile, Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin decided to continue communicating with China and urge it to intervene and play a constructive role in North Korea’s denuclearization, reported Reuters, citing South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Why It Matters: Earlier this week, it was reported that North Korean foreign ministry's spokesperson accused the U.S. of trying to shift the blame for the instability in the Korean peninsula to China, while it is the U.S. that is causing the problems.

Earlier this year, in March, North Korea criticized the U.S. for its "reckless" and "tyrannical" moves, expressing concern over the U.S.'s nuclear powers.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said that Blinken did “a hell of a job" on his trip to China, the first by a U.S. secretary of state since 2018. “We’re on the right trail here," the president added.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Sells $7M Tesla Stock Friday Amid Pullback, Bets Big On This Crypto-Linked Stock