Cramer On Carnival Stock: 'Pay Close Attention'

On Monday, CNBC’s Jim Cramer provided insights into the upcoming week’s stock market trends, focusing on the shift from goods to services in the post-pandemic world.

Cramer highlighted the importance of monitoring companies like Carnival Corporation CCL and Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA to better manage personal portfolios.

What Happened: Cramer said on Monday, “Right now we’re all pretty much sure that the consumers moved on from goods to services in this post-pandemic world.”

He emphasized the significance of Carnival’s upcoming announcements, as the company was once considered a COVID-19 hotspot. “We need to pay close attention to when the company talks about future bookings on the call to gauge how much longer this travel and entertainment boom can continue,” he added.

Moreover, Cramer expressed concerns about Walgreens, stating, “This stock has been horrible. There’s also research that said [it] is so hated that with the 6% yield, it could actually bounce even if it were important just an in-line number.”

Why It Matters: The shift from goods to services in the post-pandemic world is a significant trend that investors need to monitor. As per a Benzinga report earlier this month, Carnival’s shares surged as analysts predicted a bright future for the company. In May, it was reported that cruise stocks could see tailwind profits as credit card travel spending heats up this summer.

Price Action: The Walgreens stock traded 0.8% higher in the after-hours session on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.