Seize The Best Ever M1 MacBook Air Deal At An Unbeatable Price Of $799

Are you looking for a portable powerhouse that offers unbeatable value for money? You have landed at the right place. Apple Inc.'s AAPL M1 MacBook Air from 2020 remains a solid contender and the best value for money thin and light laptop. It’s your best bet for all other computing needs, excluding high-end graphics work and gaming.

What’s The Deal: The Apple MacBook Air M1 is now down to $799 from $999 on Amazon at a discount of $200.

See Also: Pre-Release Deal: Grab The Google Pixel Fold At A Huge 50% Discount On AT&T

Since Apple released its silicon, the Mac computer series has redefined the game with its efficiency, speed, and battery life. The Mac Air has been among the favorites of ultrabook enthusiasts. Though its successors, the M2 MacBook Air and the mesmerizing new 15-inch MacBook Air, have claimed the spotlight, the enduring value and performance of the 13-inch M1 model cannot be denied.

At just 1.29 kg with featherlight weight and slim form factor, this 13-inch beauty promises maximum portability. The M1 chip is Apple’s innovative response to Intel and AMD, in terms of efficiency, battery life, and performance-per-watt. Its typical price tag of $999 made it a great catch; at the slashed price of just $799, it’s undoubtedly the steal of the year.

At just $799, you can choose a 256GB SSD MacBook Air in any of its three colors, coupled with the standard 8GB of unified memory or RAM. The vivid 13.3-inch Retina display makes every task a pleasure, making this the ultimate machine for on-the-go computing.

Apart from its speed, the key highlight is its impressive 18-hour battery life that handles the demands of Apple’s latest software, macOS Sonoma.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: How To Silence WhatsApp Calls From Unknown Numbers