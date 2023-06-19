iPhone 15,16 Could Unleash Enhanced Connectivity, Performance, Says Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple Inc. AAPL is likely gearing up to unleash a new era of cutting-edge technology as it aggressively upgrades "hardware specifications to build a more competitive ecosystem for Vision Pro" with upcoming iPhone models to enhance connectivity and seamless integration.

What Happened: Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for making accurate predictions in the tech industry, took to Twitter to share some exciting news regarding Apple's future hardware upgrades.

According to Kuo, Apple is set to undertake a robust effort to enhance the hardware specifications within its Vision Pro ecosystem, aiming to establish a highly competitive environment.

In particular, he highlighted the integration of other Apple hardware products as a critical success factor, with a focus on two main specifications: Wi-Fi and UWB (Ultra-Wide Band).

In his tweets, Kuo mentioned that the upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to receive an upgrade in UWB, shifting from the current 16nm production process to a more advanced 7nm process. This advancement is likely to result in improved performance and reduced power consumption for nearby interactions.

As for the iPhone 16, Kuo predicts an upgrade to Wi-Fi 7, providing a better ecosystem experience, particularly for seamless integration with other Apple hardware products on the same local network.

Kuo also touched upon the financial implications of these upgrades, highlighting that JCET, the back-end SiP or System-in-Package supplier for Apple, stands to benefit from the iPhone 15 UWB process upgrade. When the production process shifts from 16nm to the more advanced 7nm, the back-end process’s profit margin can increase by more than 10-20%.

Furthermore, as per Kuo's survey, AMD’s MI300 series and the upcoming successor to Nvidia’s H100 AI accelerator are embracing the chiplet design approach. He said as a prominent provider of chiplet solutions, JCET is poised to reap the long-term benefits of chiplet technology, becoming the predominant design solution for AI accelerators.

