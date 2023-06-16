The New OnePlus Nord N30 5G Is A Steal Deal With $100 Launch Discount

OnePlus' latest smartphone to launch in the US, the Nord N30 5G, is already available at a huge $100 discount from Best Buy Co Inc BBY, bringing down the smartphone's price to $199.99.

What Happened: The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is available starting at $199.99 on Best Buy, after a discount of $100. The device is unlocked and comes with no strings attached. You only need to activate the device immediately upon purchase. This can be done online or in a Best Buy store.

In addition to the discount, buyers also get a $30 gift card with the purchase, bringing down the total cost of the device to $169.99.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Features: The OnePlus Nord N30 5G sports a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 108MP primary camera. It also has two 2MP snappers for capturing macro and depth information and a 16MP selfie snapper. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

In addition to this Best Buy deal, T-Mobile also has an offer on the Nord N30 5G. The carrier can get the phone for free by adding a new line on the Go5G Plus plan or trading in any phone.

Subscribers will receive the discount in the form of 24 monthly bill credits.

