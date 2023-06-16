You Can Grab The Motorola Razr+ Or OnePlus Nord N30 5G For Free With This T-Mobile Plan

If you are in the market for a new smartphone, then T-Mobile Us Inc. TMUS has a great deal on two smartphones, the Motorola Razr+ and the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. You can snag either of the phones for both existing and new T-Mobile subscribers.

What Is The Deal: T-Mobile has added the Motorola Razr+ and the OnePlus Nord N30 5G to its portfolio. The ‘Uncarrier' is offering both these smartphones for free to existing and new subscribers, provided they subscribe to a qualifying plan.

To snag the Razr+ for free, T-Mobile subscribers must either sign up for a new line on Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX plans or trade-in a qualified phone. For the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, subscribers will have to add a new line on the Go5G Plus plan or trade-in any phone.

Under both deals, subscribers will receive 24 monthly bill credits.

Motorola Razr+: The Motorola Razr+ foldable smartphone features a 6.9-inch inner display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a large 3.6-inch external display. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It has a 12MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide angle snapper on the front, and a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: The OnePlus Nord N30 5G sports a 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 108MP primary camera. It also has two 2MP snappers for capturing macro and depth information and a 16MP selfie snapper. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, with 8GB of memory and 128GB storage.

