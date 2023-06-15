GOP senators are urging President Joe Biden to reveal his administration’s assessment of the Chinese Spy Ballon.

What Happened: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) — both members of Senate committees relating to intelligence and armed services — wrote a letter to the president on Thursday along with 17 other Republican senators, reported The Hill.

The Republicans reportedly urged Biden to take tougher action against China. "The People's Republic of China, under the control of the Chinese Communist Party, has only increased its brazen threats to our national security," wrote the Senators, according to the Hill.

The letter noted that not only did China dispatch a spy platform to the United States, but it has also conducted "dangerous maneuvers" against U.S. aircraft in the South China Sea and U.S. ships navigating international waters.

Why It Matters: The letter comes at a time when the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is due to leave for China on Friday, noted The Hill.

The Senators asked Biden to "stand up to Beijing's efforts to coerce the United States into silence." They demanded that Biden release the Federal Bureau of Investigation's findings on the Chinese balloons immediately, according to the report.

The U.S. used military fighter jets to shoot down a Chinese Spy Ballon in February and recovered key sensors from the debris. Another balloon was shot down at Biden's order in the same month.

China had called the shooting down of its flying objects an "obvious overreaction" and said that the airship had entered U.S. airspace "due to force majeure."

