Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's Youngest Recruit 'Star'-Crossed By LinkedIn's Age Restriction

In a clash of cosmic proportions, a 14-year-old tech prodigy who defied the odds to land a coveted job at Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been denied access to Microsoft Corp’s MSFT LinkedIn, leaving him without a professional network to match his out-of-this-world talent.

What Happened: Kairan Quazi, the 14-year-old tech prodigy who managed to secure a highly sought-after position as a software engineer on the Starlink engineering team, has met with some setbacks.

Despite his remarkable achievement, the young engineer was at odds with LinkedIn, as the professional networking platform restricted his account due to age restrictions.

Quazi expressed his frustration on Instagram, stating, “I can be qualified enough to land one of the most coveted engineering jobs in the world but not qualified enough to have access to a professional social media platform?”

He criticized LinkedIn’s age policies as lacking imagination and rooted in “adultism.”

When a user on Instagram told him that he isn’t missing much after being restricted by LinkedIn, the tech prodigy responded, “It’s how I’ve accessed the opportunities I’ve gotten so I respectfully disagree. It’s also where I found a lot of mentors, which is critical for my path.”

It was earlier reported that Quazi’s post came shortly before he graduated from Santa Clara University’s School of Engineering, becoming the youngest person to do so.

He reportedly intends to relocate from Pleasanton, California, along with his mother, to begin working at SpaceX’s Redmond, Washington location.

Why It’s Important: According to LinkedIn’s policy, individuals under 16 are not permitted to use the Services, as stated: “The Services are not for use by anyone under the age of 16.”

The terms further specify that users must meet the “Minimum Age” requirement, be the sole owner of one LinkedIn account in their real name, and not be subject to any existing restrictions imposed by LinkedIn.

Violations of these terms include creating accounts with false information, registering accounts on behalf of others, or being under 16. The “Minimum Age” is defined as 16 years old unless local laws necessitate an older age for the lawful provision of the Services and use of personal data without parental consent.

